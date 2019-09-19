As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosted Its Position; Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Vicor (VICR) Stake by $480,469 as Stock Value Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $207.05. About 86,933 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 15,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 21,617 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, down from 37,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 29,298 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vicor Hires Global Automotive Business Development Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Vicor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for VICR – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation Common Stock (VICR) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00 million for 54.53 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 325,516 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $377.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Group Plc Adr by 39,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes S A Spons Adr Pfd (NYSE:TSU).

