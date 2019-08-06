As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped by $4.92 Million Its Holding; Cannell Capital Has Increased Its Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Position by $1.30 Million; Share Price Rose

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 194 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 28,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 178,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 149,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 446,608 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

