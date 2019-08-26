As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Raised Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Shares Declined, Bluefin Trading Trimmed Holding

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.58. About 761,390 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 85.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 348,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 406,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $166.02. About 6.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.19 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 352,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Alibaba on trade war pullback – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).