As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Oakworth Capital Has Upped Stake; Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 2.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $206.92. About 640,218 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13B for 13.54 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares to 65,171 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

