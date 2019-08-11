As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Stepstone Group LP Decreased Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515 as Share Price Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.09 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 70,568 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 80,885 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 16,491 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,655 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 23,638 shares. Van Eck invested in 0.01% or 193,727 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jane Street Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Ftb Advsr stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 24,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 121,582 are owned by Legal General Group Plc. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.76% or 315,381 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E also bought $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BDC Sector Reporting Q1 Results: Gladstone Capital And Fidus Investment – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “9% Dividend Yield Positioned For Rising Rates And Upcoming Special Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Kraft Heinz, United Continental, Fidus Investment, Lithium Americas, Axon Enterprise, and SandRidge Energy â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,350 were accumulated by L & S Advsr. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 1.01M shares. Coastline Trust invested in 13,320 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 3,127 shares. Sand Hill Glob Lc accumulated 12,522 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 181,539 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 0.06% or 2.15 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 42,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 119 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co owns 26,000 shares. Lomas Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.72% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 91,406 shares. 1,800 were reported by Argi Investment Service Ltd. Miller Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dillon And Assoc accumulated 11,383 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 53,459 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.09M for 18.46 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares to 12,918 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).