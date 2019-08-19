As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Holder Integre Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.06 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Aspiriant Has Raised by $844,560 Its Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.71% or 5,418 shares. Sei Communication holds 111,370 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 12,626 shares. Barnett And has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 2,367 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 157,526 shares. 10,653 are owned by Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Llc. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Synovus reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.44M shares. Cap Invest Of America Inc has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2.17% or 155,505 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.27% or 3,894 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 75,366 shares to 500,885 shares, valued at $40.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 511,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,432 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.59 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,174 shares to 25,350 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).