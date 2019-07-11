As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Rose, Welch & Forbes Raised Stake; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $13.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 7.80 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 6,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,472 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 48,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $197.09. About 670,882 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.05M shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 798,455 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.66% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 35,371 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Lc has 1.47% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 36 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc invested in 0.1% or 13,972 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ar Asset Management reported 10,150 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 2,015 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Karpus has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,240 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 25,561 shares. Hills Retail Bank & has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,700 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 18,271 shares to 628,626 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 25,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.