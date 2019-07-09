As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Oakworth Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $362,313; Stock Value Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 1,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,158 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 15,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $181.52. About 1.69M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $197.36. About 1.76M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares to 65,171 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD) by 11,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,471 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

