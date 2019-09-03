As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Trust Co Of Vermont Boosted Its Holding by $743,400; As American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 62,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.13M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc/O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 173,774 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,262 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $207.39. About 447,283 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,330 shares to 129,214 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,861 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58,896 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $161.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 40,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).