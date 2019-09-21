As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increased Position; Cbs New (CBS) Holding Boosted by Raffles Associates Lp

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 3.97 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 14/05/2018 – Investors May Be the Losers in CBS-Redstone Feud — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has 162,200 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 125,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Associate Llc has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 0.56% or 205,713 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.06% or 2,733 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oakbrook Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 53,076 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Boston Ptnrs owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Burke & Herbert Retail Bank holds 0.21% or 4,725 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,136 shares to 25,323 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,299 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.66% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fincl Counselors has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 122,053 shares. Meeder Asset reported 171 shares stake. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,564 shares. Voya Management Limited Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Soroban Capital LP holds 0.71% or 239,800 shares in its portfolio. Korea-based National Pension Ser has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,992 shares. 201,827 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co reported 112,527 shares stake. Texas Yale Cap owns 2,008 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Heritage Invsts stated it has 106,528 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 15,071 shares.