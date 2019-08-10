As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $317,975; Callahan Advisors Decreased Position in Wal (WMT) by $645,729

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 4th Update; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates to Expand the Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Option to More Than 40 % of U.S. Households; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,800 shares. Webster Bancorp N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,075 shares. Gates Cap Management reported 454,000 shares. Janney Ltd Com owns 55,856 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 4,048 are owned by Cleararc Cap. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 430 shares in its portfolio. 7,155 were accumulated by B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 65,637 shares. 4,240 are held by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc reported 7,808 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 3,220 shares. Greatmark Prtn, Georgia-based fund reported 17,628 shares. 419,313 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Martin & Tn holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,134 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% or 122,895 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,578 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 3.34M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Conning Incorporated owns 1.41% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 462,373 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 0.28% or 10,179 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million are owned by Proshare Limited Liability Company. Hs Mngmt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.88M shares or 6.19% of the stock. American Century Cos Inc owns 2.49 million shares. Mirae Asset reported 106,274 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 3,823 shares to 52,499 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (NYSE:DIS).