As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted Its Holding by $7.13 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Holding Has Lifted by Trillium Asset Management Llc

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 9,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01 million, up from 63,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 134.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 36,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 63,495 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, up from 27,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 20,205 shares to 158,549 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,759 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,538 shares to 88,584 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,344 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).