As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Rose, Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Holding by $557,725; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Roundview Capital Raised by $982,832 Its Holding

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.85 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $197.71. About 873,179 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares to 4,262 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,384 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

