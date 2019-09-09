As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Swiss National Bank Decreased Its Stake by $1.30 Million; Claar Advisors Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $1.14 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 688,816 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.77 million, down from 696,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 955,517 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,500 shares to 83,500 shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands (Class A) declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.51M for 19.54 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mgmt Llp invested in 0.07% or 32,804 shares. Amer Century holds 1.91 million shares. 671 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Community Retail Bank Na owns 2,441 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 26,812 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 53,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Penobscot Investment Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gates Capital reported 454,000 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,696 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kj Harrison holds 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 11,250 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company reported 4,796 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3,245 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited owns 1,261 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 3,889 were reported by Canandaigua Bancorp Tru. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 206 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0.99% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.31M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 23,300 shares. 7,997 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 1.47% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 25,088 are held by Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Btc Capital has 0.75% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 88,741 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 203,795 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 340,638 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation has 2.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).