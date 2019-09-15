As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted by $4.79 Million Its Stake; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 24,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 69,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71M, up from 45,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 595,124 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.79M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Inc holds 0.87% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 81,606 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank invested in 0.05% or 1,821 shares. 49,782 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 81,945 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 56,020 shares. Nomura Holding owns 7,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,296 were reported by Mcgowan Grp Asset. Columbia Asset stated it has 4,291 shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,670 shares. Hanlon Investment invested in 0.02% or 1,571 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Penobscot Investment Co accumulated 6,880 shares. Cadence Bank Na has invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.35 million shares. 8,793 were reported by 1St Source National Bank & Trust.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.36% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.02% stake. Sirios Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 96,271 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 341,260 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,951 shares. Security National Tru Co holds 4,435 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Co invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vontobel Asset Mgmt owns 446,921 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 23,847 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 171 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 41,239 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,369 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited reported 2,076 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.