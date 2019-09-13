As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.81 Million; North Star Investment Management Has Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $436,843

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 61.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,631 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $153.89. About 281,656 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 26,558 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 35,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 54,304 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 6,144 shares. Bainco has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Texas Yale has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Natl Savings Bank In invested 0.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 10.21 million are held by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 9,282 were reported by Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru Communications has invested 1.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,826 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,356 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 9,049 shares. Bokf Na holds 73,220 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 839,540 shares. Next reported 20,417 shares. Conning stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 16,630 shares to 74,050 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 43,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,275 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 1.75 million shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 16,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Miller Investment Mngmt LP has 0.27% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 3,454 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.97% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 74,984 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Corporation has 7,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6,999 shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,380 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mason Street Limited Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 23,847 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com holds 22,687 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Neumann Cap Limited Liability Co owns 4,607 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 112,527 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc reported 6,035 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.36% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 354,503 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Suddenly Has Become a Turnaround Play – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $496.17 million for 19.55 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.