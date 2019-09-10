As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Raised Position by $40.44 Million; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed by $3.05 Million Its Stake

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30 million, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $206.54. About 47,357 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 164,136 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Sprint Stock Ahead of the T-Mobile Merger Approval – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 51,443 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,774 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Co holds 10,737 shares. Field And Main Bancorp accumulated 14,680 shares. Leuthold Grp Lc invested in 7,498 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 36,857 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs accumulated 486,337 shares. 217,343 were reported by Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 435 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0% or 400 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.07% or 233,100 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1.98M shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 10,764 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.16 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,351 were reported by Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 108,378 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Asset stated it has 11,311 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2,962 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lomas Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.72% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 91,406 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carmignac Gestion holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2.03M shares. St Johns Investment Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc invested in 147,125 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 2,550 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt. Ar Asset Management owns 0.67% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,150 shares. 22,736 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Motco has 20,266 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,266 shares.