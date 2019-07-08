As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Increased Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Held by Nli International Inc

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 18,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,920 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.04M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,070 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,810 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru Communications holds 0.96% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 183,692 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.07% or 6.41M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leisure reported 8,511 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc has invested 1.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South State stated it has 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horan Cap owns 1.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 156,813 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 244,870 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Mngmt owns 5,184 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 93,634 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keystone Financial Planning has invested 2.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,166 shares to 58,731 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,848 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 4,178 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0.14% or 9,262 shares. At State Bank holds 0.33% or 15,602 shares. Prudential Pcl has 541,698 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 3,186 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,075 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Com reported 43,894 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 4.11M shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,547 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 197,627 shares.