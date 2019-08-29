As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased Position; Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 10,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 55,603 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 44,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 789,889 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White holds 0.13% or 8,758 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Company holds 22,738 shares. City Holdg invested in 0.06% or 2,619 shares. 261,098 were reported by Brown Advisory. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability owns 20,696 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky-based Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Tru Co holds 171,062 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,157 shares. Moreover, Atwood Palmer Incorporated has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 112 shares. 124,454 are owned by Creative Planning. Allstate invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx accumulated 0.69% or 24,195 shares. 350,456 are held by Atlanta Management L L C. Asset Management One owns 641,215 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 28,950 shares to 812,263 shares, valued at $36.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

