As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Position; Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $360,184

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 27286.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,557 shares to 10,427 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,570 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 0.15% or 4,240 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Asset Mngmt One Comm, a Japan-based fund reported 79,580 shares. Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 10,888 shares. Kings Point Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 127 shares. 32,170 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma accumulated 1.72 million shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs invested in 3,714 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Georgia-based Shapiro Cap Management has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 725 were accumulated by Bamco Incorporated Ny. Blair William And Commerce Il accumulated 23,363 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.