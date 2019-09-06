As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Holding; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased by $39.15 Million Its Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 324,599 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $204.8. About 279,281 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares to 928,933 shares, valued at $225.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.06% or 21,721 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 164,305 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 268,555 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,019 shares. 1.20M were reported by Avoro Capital Advisors. 4,195 are held by Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 80 shares. Glenmede Communication Na owns 2,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.2% or 40,842 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.21% or 13,393 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 76 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 22,387 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 856,246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Aperio Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 6,177 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,123 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,125 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

