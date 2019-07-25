As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $326,200; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 3.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.98. About 497,692 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 23,847 shares. Wade G W And Inc reported 0.86% stake. Arosa Mngmt LP invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 1.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Leavell Investment, a Alabama-based fund reported 45,266 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 205,377 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 6,689 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 79,280 shares. Annex Advisory Llc reported 2,776 shares stake. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 65,174 shares. Rowland & Communication Invest Counsel Adv owns 49,689 shares. F&V Management Llc invested in 3.6% or 51,257 shares. Boys Arnold Inc reported 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 6,300 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 25,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 0.24% or 12,497 shares. 4,473 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Gluskin Sheff Associates invested in 1.88% or 180,943 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.5% or 2,437 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 487,135 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 19,080 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tobam has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gam Ag reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Interstate National Bank accumulated 50 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,565 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.25 million shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 260,500 shares.

