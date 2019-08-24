As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $343,900 as Valuation Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 489,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 498,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 28,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 178,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 149,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.15 million were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qci Asset New York has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Senator Inv Group Inc Lp owns 575,000 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 276 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pacific Inv Management Co accumulated 15,955 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 3.43 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Daiwa Sb invested in 0.15% or 4,240 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 940,130 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.04% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 7,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $95.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 29,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,605 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares to 316,795 shares, valued at $35.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

