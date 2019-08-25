As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Increased Position; Eni S P A (E) Shares Declined While Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed by $9.87 Million Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 41,750 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 39,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 259,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 104 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 259,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 200,285 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 16/04/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to invest in digital technology, solar power – CEO; 18/04/2018 – ENI: OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO GROW 4% IN 1Q Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – IRAQ’S OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT BIDDING ROUND ENDS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S ENI, RUSSIA’S LUKOIL WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 28 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – UAE’s ADNOC says roadshow for exploration bidding round starts April 23; 25/05/2018 – Eni Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Eni Sells License to Use EST Refining Technology to Zhejiang Petrochemicals; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO: SHALE OIL NOT ENOUGH, OPEC HAS TO WORK TO KEEP BALANCE; 16/03/2018 – ENI CEO: EXPLORATION IS 5-10 TIMES CHEAPER THAN BUYING RESERVES

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 66,485 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $242.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.91 per share. E’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Eni S.p.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.56% EPS growth.

