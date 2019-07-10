As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stock Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Declined, Holder First Commonwealth Financial Has Lowered by $611,544 Its Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 4,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 642,251 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 104.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,370 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 13,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $200.83. About 1.10M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 16,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,361 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chatham Capital Grp Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 15,185 shares. Central Savings Bank & Tru owns 17,714 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,370 shares. 12,365 are owned by Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Girard Prns Ltd owns 22,736 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Grassi Mgmt reported 49,720 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.69% stake. Advsrs Management Ltd reported 1.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.89% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mirador Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lomas Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Voloridge Investment Lc has 125,521 shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.87 million for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.