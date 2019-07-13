As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Position; Parnassus Investments Position in 3M Company (MMM) Has Cut by $413,793

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.52M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731.75M, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 122,126 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $459.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 13,290 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp reported 478,563 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com holds 68,765 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4.27 million were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department holds 0.4% or 8,418 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38.66M shares. Seizert Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Long Island Investors Lc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 23,443 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Limited Company reported 3,336 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Republic holds 0.45% or 414,936 shares. Cognios Lc has invested 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability stated it has 5,435 shares. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has 2,304 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

