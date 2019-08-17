As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed by $519,400 Its Position; Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding Has Upped by Renaissance Investment Group Llc

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.59 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares to 60,210 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 940,130 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.41% or 3,300 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.05% or 1,696 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 4,240 were reported by Karpus. Axa has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 81,640 shares. Shapiro Capital Limited Liability accumulated 5,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 12,365 are held by Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Investment stated it has 2,962 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.13% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 688,816 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt invested in 2.28% or 25,839 shares. 73 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Microsoft a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,458 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Northeast Management stated it has 2,240 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 142,004 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 173,118 shares. Green Square invested 0.89% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adage Cap Grp Ltd Company reported 1.24M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 38,006 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 17,692 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 3,309 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co invested 0.76% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,527 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Suntrust Banks holds 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 315,464 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).