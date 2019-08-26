As Constellation Brands A (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs & Co Has Increased Stake; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $199.03. About 11,993 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 13,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 33,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 47,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 3,984 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,913 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,975 shares. 18,870 are owned by First Tru Limited Partnership. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brookmont Capital holds 0.16% or 1,508 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 1.61 million shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Co has 1.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 26,010 shares. Braun Stacey reported 67,352 shares stake. M&R Capital Incorporated has 1,825 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Incorporated reported 4,682 shares. 2,025 are owned by Murphy Capital. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 10,035 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,150 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 57,842 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% or 2,257 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.09% or 55,008 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 38,996 are held by Nordea Investment Management. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.04% or 408,978 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,737 shares. Utah Retirement owns 16,981 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tekla Limited Liability reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rothschild & Comm Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated accumulated 150,075 shares. Frontier Cap Com Lc has invested 0.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.02% or 27,559 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 9,322 shares. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Management has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company accumulated 51,580 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 80,407 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

