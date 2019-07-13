As Constellation Brands A (STZ) Stock Price Rose, Jacobs & Co Increased Stake by $1.28 Million; As Briggs And Stratton (BGG) Valuation Declined, Capital World Investors Has Upped by $9.14 Million Its Stake

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Briggs And Stratton Corp (BGG) by 166.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 831,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Briggs And Stratton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 363,435 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 40.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.33-EPS $1.50; 10/04/2018 – Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Continues the Fight Against Essure as The FDA Orders New Safety Measures; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER; 20/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALL INVLOVES BRIGGS & STRATTON’S 3000 PSI PRESSURE WASHER SURFACE CLEANERS; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON – UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD REDUCE FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK BY UP TO AN INCREMENTAL $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON OKS $50M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.76M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $238.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc Cl A by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.29M shares, and cut its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tesla, Briggs & Stratton, and Target Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Many Stocks Riding the Waves and Pressure of Hurricane Florence and Other Storms – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares to 58,234 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,868 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

