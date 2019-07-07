As Constellation Brand (STZ) Share Price Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Lifted Stake; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Valuation Rose, Fpr Partners Has Cut Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,692 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 638,803 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc analyzed 3.10 million shares as the company's stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 188,636 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.01% or 42,484 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 690 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,710 were accumulated by Marco Invest Management Ltd Co. Jane Street Limited owns 137,822 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 6,367 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corp has 2,759 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cypress Mgmt Limited (Wy) invested in 6,697 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 3,056 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.3% or 3,994 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 535,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weybosset Rech Ltd Llc holds 1,350 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp And Trust has invested 1.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 30,724 shares to 84,203 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS) by 5,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,388 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46 million for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Ltd Com accumulated 151,603 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 102,942 are owned by Carmignac Gestion. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 24,300 shares. 2.63 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated reported 31,992 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 1.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 151,383 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP has 117,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Mgmt has invested 0.27% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 115 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Natl Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,976 shares.