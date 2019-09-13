As Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) Stock Price Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Stock Price Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Upped Position by $355,500

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $249.58. About 938,976 shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (CWCO) by 54.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 131,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The hedge fund held 107,988 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 239,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 98,328 shares traded or 121.04% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14,294 shares to 28,080 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 175,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold CWCO shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.89 million shares or 3.77% more from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Prns Llc invested in 0.04% or 14,100 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 163,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 122,193 are owned by Putnam Investments Ltd. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 762 shares. 69,151 were accumulated by Geode Capital Lc. 33,400 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Icon Advisers Inc owns 95,205 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Penn Capital Mgmt Com stated it has 107,988 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 676,863 were reported by First Manhattan. 90,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 121,638 shares. State Street holds 0% or 205,791 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consolidated Water Reports the State Congress of Baja California, Mexico Passes Key Legislation to Advance Water Desalination Project – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Suggests It’s 24% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.48M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares to 148,643 shares, valued at $31.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,889 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT).