As Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Market Value Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Upped by $514,598 Its Stake; Deccan Value Investors LP Cut Its Position in Brinks Co (BCO) as Stock Rose

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp analyzed 380,943 shares as the company's stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.14. About 248,021 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,722 shares as the company's stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 86,907 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 78,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 9,119 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc LP accumulated 11,168 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 24,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.12% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 184,578 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.45% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 157,372 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,672 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Falcon Point Capital Lc reported 2.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Northern accumulated 815,501 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 67,726 shares stake. Redwood Investments Lc reported 318,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 112,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.09% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,852 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 2,699 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 17.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares to 106,169 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,109 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).