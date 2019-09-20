As Consolidated Tomoka Land Company (CTO) Stock Rose, Denali Advisors Has Upped Position by $494,066; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 42,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 9.39M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292.65 million, up from 9.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 2.14 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Land Company (CTO) by 13292.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Land Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – CTO: PRELIM PROXY VOTE SHOWS ALL 7 DIRECTORS REELECTED; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Recession â€” According to This Wall Street Firm – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Oil Is Soaring: Should You Buy These 2 Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Stock Be in Your Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 145,667 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $452.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 166,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.28M shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR).