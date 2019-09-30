As Consolidated Edison Ord (ED) Share Value Declined, Everence Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Seattle Genetics Reg (SGEN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Ord (ED) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,301 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 7,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 372,760 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (SGEN) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 15,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 135,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 150,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 11.95% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 2.73 million shares traded or 175.90% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since March 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,661 activity. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $522. Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of stock. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $9,730 was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. 27 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,358 on Wednesday, July 31. $4,231 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought 25 shares worth $2,184.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Pcl invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Federated Invsts Pa owns 542,338 shares. Van Eck Corp owns 806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 152,525 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 300 shares. Baillie Gifford stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Peoples Finance Svcs owns 4,128 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.22M shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.77 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 737,659 shares. Aldebaran Fincl reported 0.32% stake. 2,807 were reported by Colonial Tru Advisors.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication stated it has 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Grp One Trading LP owns 124 shares. M&T State Bank reported 17,794 shares. 103,992 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Comerica Bancorporation holds 3,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 22,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 128,999 are held by Asset One Ltd. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company reported 6,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management holds 554,163 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 366,400 are owned by Swiss Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 13,866 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Platinum Invest has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Axa holds 151,381 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3.17 million shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 66,551 shares to 203,017 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).