As Consolidated Edison (ED) Valuation Declined, Payden & Rygel Lifted Its Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Position by $1.96 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 184,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21 million, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 1.81M shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 44,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of stock. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 27 shares worth $2,358. 24 shares valued at $2,096 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Wednesday, July 31. Muccilo Robert bought $2,002 worth of stock or 23 shares. On Friday, May 31 the insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,329. On Saturday, August 31 OATES JOSEPH P bought $522 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 6 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.19% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc reported 43,745 shares. Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 21,994 shares. First Personal Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,742 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.03% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,418 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 12,057 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,382 shares. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alexandria Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 8,565 shares in its portfolio. Holderness stated it has 7,375 shares. 370,047 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Gradient Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 201 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 2,799 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,200 shares to 13,626 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).