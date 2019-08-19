As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.23 Million; Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding by $356,076

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 292,703 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 1.92M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,711 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $2,101 was made by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Tuesday, April 30. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,269. Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315 worth of stock or 51 shares. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 28 shares worth $2,204 on Thursday, February 28. McAvoy John also bought $5,218 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 6 shares worth $524 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Company owns 1,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia reported 5,360 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ent Fin Services stated it has 1,534 shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,564 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 193,918 shares. 42,184 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 480,966 shares. Synovus Corp has 11,615 shares. 71,520 were reported by Schroder Group Inc. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,288 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.07% or 34,982 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 3,658 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 363,285 are owned by Fred Alger Mngmt. Lau Associate Llc stated it has 1.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Middleton & Ma has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 30,687 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 6,774 shares stake. Wellington Shields Management Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,235 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08 million shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 26.35M shares. The Indiana-based Lynch & Associate In has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). D E Shaw Company holds 0.01% or 108,384 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr reported 730,544 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,413 shares. Moreover, Thomas White International has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Retail Bank accumulated 6,564 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.