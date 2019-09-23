As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Staley Capital Advisers Has Boosted Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 10,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 299,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.26 million, up from 288,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 287,936 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.25 million, down from 293,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.59M shares traded or 129.30% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. de la Bastide Lore had bought 9 shares worth $796. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,350. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 24 shares worth $2,070 on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,350 was made by Cawley Timothy on Saturday, August 31. Shares for $9,817 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, June 30. Shares for $2,009 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 14.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 39,100 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,000 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:HALL) by 228,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,600 shares, and cut its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.