As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Position; Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Its Hasbro (HAS) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 274,865 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.10 million, up from 269,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 1.80M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 9,521 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 601,393 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 96,848 shares to 664,435 shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 18,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,709 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated owns 7,600 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Communications Of America accumulated 0.01% or 925 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.54% or 1.04 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 12,339 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,782 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.12% or 402,448 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 7,036 were accumulated by Caprock Gru. 4.95M were reported by Geode Cap Lc. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,627 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rodgers Brothers holds 7,288 shares. Altfest L J & accumulated 5,173 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 1.58% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hanson Mcclain holds 764 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. 27 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,358 on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $2,350 were bought by Cawley Timothy. Shares for $348 were bought by de la Bastide Lore. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 111 shares worth $9,817. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $7,783 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,269.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.37 million for 13.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 645,791 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 28,785 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd accumulated 2,445 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 16,739 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,459 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 19,189 shares. 5,392 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 158 shares. Contravisory Investment has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 202 shares. Coastline Trust owns 10,720 shares. Strs Ohio reported 22,315 shares.