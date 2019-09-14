As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Declined, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Cut Its Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Echostar (SATS) Lifted by $1.57 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 36,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 184,750 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20M, down from 221,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 35,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 83,133 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 47,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 358,439 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 11,832 shares to 974,448 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp. by 35,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. McAvoy John bought $2,350 worth of stock. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought 53 shares worth $4,687. 10 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $846 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,358 was made by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Wednesday, July 31. On Saturday, August 31 Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,089 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 24 shares. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 145,850 shares to 971,734 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 501,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,100 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

