As Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mathes Company Cut Position; Asset Management Advisors Has Boosted Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $1.76 Million

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.34 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. 59 shares valued at $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30. On Sunday, June 30 RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 1 shares. Muccilo Robert had bought 89 shares worth $7,530 on Sunday, March 31. Another trade for 7 shares valued at $533 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 26 shares worth $2,046 on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $196.26 million for 36.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

