As Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Declined, Icon Advisers Has Raised by $652,500 Its Stake; Perceptive Advisors Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Upped by $22.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 265,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 4.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339.73M, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 784,447 shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 24,600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 1.23M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why More Services Are Coming to Residential Solar – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Challenges Repeal of the Clean Power Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,751 shares to 7,390 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,450 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors accumulated 300,521 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 27,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.16% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,240 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 4.28 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co owns 0.31% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 9,760 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.36% or 420,627 shares. Tobam has invested 3.46% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 61,666 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gulf International State Bank (Uk) holds 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 76,548 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 3,751 shares. 1,367 are owned by Signature & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co. 30,888 were reported by Brookstone Cap Mgmt.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. 54 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,776 were bought by Cawley Timothy. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought $349. $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John on Friday, May 31. $2,002 worth of stock was bought by Muccilo Robert on Saturday, August 31. $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,329.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% or 28 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 10 shares. 20,760 are held by Navellier & Associate. Smithfield stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Int Limited invested in 118,323 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 100,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nicholas Partners LP reported 33,990 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 80,531 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 13,929 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 952,942 shares. The New York-based Perceptive Limited Co has invested 7.8% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,246 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 12,877 shares stake.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc by 400,254 shares to 285,502 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 339,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.20M shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.