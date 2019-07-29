As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Value Rose, Hightower Advisors Boosted Stake by $3.66 Million; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Market Value Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 43,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,403 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 62,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $88 worth of stock was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, June 30. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,046. Another trade for 26 shares valued at $1,978 was bought by Muccilo Robert. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,269 were bought by Sanchez Robert. Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of stock or 55 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel holds 178,400 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Putnam Invests Llc owns 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 16,385 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sigma Planning accumulated 11,583 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 440,464 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baillie Gifford And has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 348,474 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 10,108 shares. Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 8,319 shares. Axa invested 0.21% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Laffer Investments has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 21,341 were reported by Murphy Capital Mngmt. 19,120 were reported by Twin Cap.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 28,594 shares to 12,439 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,203 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

