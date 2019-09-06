As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Value Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $467,964; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Robert Half Int’l (RHI) Stake by $375,570

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 738,139 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 32,079 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 26,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 284,110 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 25,249 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 5,890 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First Trust LP stated it has 95,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 331,612 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). M&T Bancorporation holds 0% or 5,248 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 255,935 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Management invested in 58,959 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 67,657 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Northern Corporation accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Assetmark has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares to 119,578 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc. by 91,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,988 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.59M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,507 were accumulated by Gyroscope Cap Management Group. 2,472 are held by Company Of Toledo Na Oh. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 7,255 shares. Kistler reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2.50M shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 90,564 are owned by Braun Stacey Associate. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 11,564 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 27,423 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 0.04% or 10,290 shares in its portfolio. 16,416 were reported by Tcw Grp Incorporated. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 3,834 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.01% or 26,488 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,101 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 30 Cawley Timothy bought $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 28 shares. $2,002 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Saturday, August 31. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,329. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 9 shares worth $796 on Sunday, June 30.