As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Rose, Regentatlantic Capital Cut Its Position by $467,964; Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Upped Position by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company's stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.89M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company's stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 194,461 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500.



Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 11,959 shares to 47,581 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 56,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $216.84M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 88,777 shares. D E Shaw And holds 737,561 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Com New York accumulated 5,082 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,317 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lincoln Natl invested in 10,108 shares. Advisors Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Arrow invested in 0.01% or 739 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Towercrest Management accumulated 2,374 shares. Covington Inv Advsr reported 5,880 shares. Australia-based Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alps Advsr Inc invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 223,431 are owned by Victory Management Incorporated.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. On Sunday, June 30 Sanchez Robert bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 49 shares. Cawley Timothy had bought 30 shares worth $2,283. On Thursday, January 31 Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,054 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by de la Bastide Lore on Sunday, June 30. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353. Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315 worth of stock.



Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 57,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,600 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).