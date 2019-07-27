As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Valuation Rose, Symons Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.23 Million Its Stake; Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark State Bank reported 36,347 shares. 149,300 were reported by Deltec Asset Management Ltd. Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 1.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 35,854 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 16,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 84,560 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Ledyard Bank stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cadinha And Com Lc has invested 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.7% stake. Penobscot Inv Comm Inc owns 0.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 45,728 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jp Marvel Inv stated it has 70,591 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Co has 18,249 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has 2,469 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 1.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 42,184 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 1,582 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,472 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 190 shares. Caprock has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability owns 2,991 shares. Wills Finance Gp invested 0.84% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv owns 2,452 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 115 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 1,200 shares. Blackhill invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 1,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 57,105 shares. Carret Asset Lc holds 0.09% or 6,365 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. Another trade for 26 shares valued at $1,978 was bought by Muccilo Robert. On Sunday, June 30 the insider Shukla Saumil P bought $4,334. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought $796. Cawley Timothy had bought 28 shares worth $2,353. OATES JOSEPH P bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Shares for $2,283 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Thursday, February 28.