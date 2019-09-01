As Consolidated Edison (Call) (ED) Share Value Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $6.86 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake by $2.37 Million; Stock Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.39M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (ED) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 80,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 81,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 48,000 shares to 341,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,000 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,471 shares to 19,001 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

