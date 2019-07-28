As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Valuation Declined, New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.15 Million; As Amber Road (AMBR) Share Value Rose, Gagnon Securities Cut Position by $706,032

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 657,963 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 277,305 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 10,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 166,528 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 163,909 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 67,100 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Millennium Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 87,601 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 8,404 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 131,400 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 58,973 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.