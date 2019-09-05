As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Valuation Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.62 Million as Shares Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.1543 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1843. About 346,957 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 162.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 1,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $33.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1834. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 863 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 5,406 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc accumulated 75,568 shares. Fosun Ltd owns 2,769 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Co owns 1,734 shares. Creative Planning invested in 93,704 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mathes invested in 3.79% or 4,181 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 4.72% or 122,470 shares. Girard Partners Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,839 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 1.44% or 444,546 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton & Ma holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,307 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt holds 1.77% or 7,905 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Stock Faces More Bad News After Walmart Lawsuit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,828 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market To Reach USD 450.4 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications: This Undervalued Stock Pays 13.8%-Yielding, Well-Covered Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.