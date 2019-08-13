As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Value Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Holding; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake as Stock Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 467,786 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 63,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 2.71 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samson Ltd Liability reported 487,275 shares or 17.03% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Com has invested 3.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 709,253 are owned by Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc. Qs Invsts Limited Com invested in 1,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobson Schmitt Ltd Liability invested in 2.17% or 113,573 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 0.41% stake. Sequent Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.23% stake. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 7,484 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 60,790 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.11% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 45,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.10M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 29,260 shares. 17,029 are held by Hyman Charles D. Conning owns 465,679 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Muhlenkamp And Com holds 0.35% or 25,184 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 129,847 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 5,584 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc Inc reported 53,140 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 500,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martin & Co Inc Tn reported 160,972 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% or 199,946 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Mirae Asset Glob, Korea-based fund reported 909,226 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 99 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 10,418 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 45,453 shares.

