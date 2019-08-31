As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Price Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Armistice Capital Trimmed Holding in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $11.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 1.18M shares traded or 21.71% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 917,908 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 242,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $32.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Creative Planning holds 10,226 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,667 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 17,230 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 880 shares. Bokf Na owns 1,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Natl Trust reported 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cibc World Markets owns 92,311 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan accumulated 27,200 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 0.16% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 4,800 shares. Moreover, First Dallas Secs Inc has 0.26% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 3,065 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.04% or 4,374 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 61,515 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 40,384 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 191,819 are held by Legal General Public Ltd. Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ls Advisors Llc reported 1,922 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The has 46,602 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc owns 20,249 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Blair William & Il holds 21,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 210,523 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 805 shares. 104,440 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.

